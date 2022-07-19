Five times as many refugees as last year coming to Ireland, says Taoiseach amid move to tighten border controls

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is on a four-day official trip to Japan and Singapore (Pic: Twitter)

There are four to five times more refugees coming to Ireland this year compared to previous years, the Taoiseach has said as he explained why the Government has moved to tighten immigration rules.

The Government has today suspended visa-free travel for refugees arriving from 20 “safe” European countries.

Although Ukrainians will still be able to travel to Ireland without a visa, people who have been granted refugee status in other countries will now need a visa before they can travel here.

It comes after huge pressures to accommodate refugees here have led to Ukrainians fleeing the war being forced to sleep on the floor of an old terminal building at Dublin Airport.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told reporters in Japan today the decision was “a wise move” amid a “surge” in refugees coming into the State recently.

People fleeing the war in Ukraine have to be given priority at this point in time, he said.

“There has been a significant surge in people seeking international protection over the last number of months,” he said.

“There was concern within the Department of Justice in terms of that system so we have suspended it for 12 months. We will review it, but it is linked to recent surge of people applying international protection.

“I mean, we have, potentially, we will have, four to five times the number of people seeking international protection this year compared to pre pandemic times. And also, we have a very significant situation in terms of 40,000 people fleeing war in Ukraine.”

On Monday, it was announced that the Government has agreed to temporarily suspend Ireland’s participation in the Council of Europe Agreement for 12 months.

Under that agreement, refugees who have been granted refugee status in a signatory country do not need a visa to travel to another signatory country, if the purpose of the journey was solely for a visit of a maximum of three months.

Countries signed up to the agreement instead issued Convention Travel Documents to refugees.

However, ministers yesterday decided to suspend this initiative, with Justice Minister Helen McEntee saying there was “evidence that there may be abuse of such systems”, adding that the visa exemption “is being exploited” by those who have already sought international protection from other countries.

Refugees granted the special travel document in Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, or Switzerland will now need to apply for a visa to travel to Ireland.

The suspension will come into effect at noon today.

The decision was taken due to refugees who have already been granted refugee status in other countries travelling to Ireland and applying for refugee status again.

From January 2021 to January 2022, 760 refugees applied for refugee status here after having already been granted it in another EU country.

Over half (63pc), or 479 refugees, had already been granted refugee status from EU states with visa exemptions.

Sources said the decision was taken due to pressures on the refugee system and issues around accommodation.

It emerged in recent days that Ireland is unable to house any more Ukrainian refugees.

Minister McEntee said the decision was not “taken lightly” by the Government.

However, she added: “In recent months, we have seen that the visa exemption provided for in the Council of Europe Agreement is being exploited, including by some who enter the State and subsequently claim international protection, despite having already been granted such protection by another European state. The suspension of the operation of the agreement is temporary and will be reviewed in a year’s time."

Reacting today, Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said “everything possible” to take in a maximum number of refugees needs to be done.

He said the decision on visas will impact a “tiny percentage” of people and Sinn Féin will not oppose it.

Mr Cullinane said while a cap shouldn’t be set on the number of Ukrainian refugees coming into the country, they should themselves decide if the State is the best place for them if there is no housing for them.

“I would imagine that the refugees themselves would obviously have to look at what’s happening in each country and decide, ‘Well, is this where I want to go if the accommodation isn’t there?’

“You get into dangerous territory when you start setting targets,” he said.