Five-star Muckross Park Hotel investigating data breach 

The five-star Muckross Park Hotel & Spa in Co Kerry is investigating a data breach which may have resulted in hackers accessing the email addresses of customers.

The matter is now under investigation by the Data Protection Commissioner after an email account used by employees was hacked last week.

The hotel said its IT team has taken “all the necessary steps to prevent this happening again where possible”.

All potentially impacted customers have been advised that the hotel will never email or text requesting credit card or bank details.

Any guests looking to book a room are being advised to do so through the hotel’s website or by calling the hotel directly.

In a statement to the Independent.ie, a spokesperson for the hotel said: “Muckross Park Hotel was made aware of a data breach last week where there was a hack on a hotel email account. This breach may have allowed access to some guest email addresses.

"The hotel’s IT team took immediate steps to address the issue and is continuing to investigate. The Data Protection Commissioner has been notified of the breach. The hotel is following advice from its IT providers to further strengthen the hotel’s email system security.

“The hotel is also contacting all potentially impacted customers to advise them to forward any suspicious email purporting to be from Muckross Park Hotel to the hotel for immediate investigation.”

The hotel does not know how many guests have been affected at this time.

A spokesperson for the DPC said: “I can confirm that we’ve received a breach notification from Muckross Park Hotel in relation to this and we are currently assessing it.”

Hackers have targeted the hospitality industry in recent years with attacks on secured data.

Last year, Marriott International was the victim of a major data breach after the information of up to 5.2 million guests was accessed by hackers who obtained the login details of two employees at a franchise property.

The personal data of around 10.6 million guests who stayed at MGM resorts also appeared online last year after a data breach.

The information shared included full names, addresses and phone numbers.

A number of celebrities, tech CEOs and government officials who stayed at MGM resorts were also impacted by the breach.