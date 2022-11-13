Five people hospitalised after ‘large altercation’ at ‘political event’ at Lough Erne Resort

Police attend an incident in the Lough Shore Road area of Enniskillen

Five people have been taken to hospital after what police described as a large altercation at a resort in Co Fermanagh.

Police and ambulance attended the Lough Erne Resort on Sunday afternoon.

The luxury resort is on the Lough Shore Road on the outskirts of Enniskillen.

The brawl reportedly took place while a ‘political event’ was being held at the venue.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 1.13pm following “reports of an incident on Lough Shore Road in Enniskillen involving a large number of people”.

The spokesperson added: “NIAS despatched two emergency crews and two ambulance officers to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, five patients were taken to South West Acute Hospital (in Enniskillen)."

A PSNI spokesman said officers attended a report of a “large altercation”.

Guests said they were unable to check into their rooms as a result of the incident.

The Lough Erne Resort has declined to comment.