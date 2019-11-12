The Government has agreed to nominate five new judges to fill vacancies in the High Court.

Five lawyers nominated to be judges of the High Court

Senior barristers Brian O’Moore, Mary Rose Gearty, Niamh Hyland and Mark Sanfey have been selected, as has solicitor Mark Heslin, a partner in Beauchamps.

The names of the nominees were approved by the Cabinet today and will now go forward to President Michael D Higgins to make the appointments.

There were several vacancies in the court after a decision to elevate four of its judges, Mr Justice Seamus Noonan, Mr Justice Robert Haughton, Ms Justice Úna Ní Raifeartaigh and Ms Justice Mary Faherty, to the Court of Appeal last month.

Another High Court judge, Ms Justice Aileen Donnelly, was also elevated to the Court of Appeal last June.

That the Government moved swiftly to fill the High Court vacancies will be welcomed by Chief Justice Frank Clarke and High Court President Peter Kelly.

Last month Mr Justice Clarke warned a shortage of judges would lead to “legitimate disappointment on the part of litigants who expected their cases to be heard”.

