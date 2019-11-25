There were a number of big sales in the Irish art world tonight, with five Jack B Yeats paintings being sold for over €4m.

Five Jack B Yeats oil paintings sold for over €4m at Irish art auction

The Ernie O'Malley Collection was auctioned off at Whyte's in Dublin tonight in association with Christie's.

The sale was a Jack B Yeats extravaganza, featuring five important works by the famous painter and numerous works by many of the other big names in mid-20th century Irish art.

Reverie by Jack B Yeats sold for €1.4m - smashing its guide price estimate of €500,000-€700,000

