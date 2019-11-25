News Irish News

Monday 25 November 2019

Five Jack B Yeats oil paintings sold for over €4m at Irish art auction

Reverie by Jack B Yeats sold for €1.4m
Reverie by Jack B Yeats sold for €1.4m
Fachtna Kelly

Fachtna Kelly

There were a number of big sales in the Irish art world tonight, with five Jack B Yeats paintings being sold for over €4m.

The Ernie O'Malley Collection was auctioned off at Whyte's in Dublin tonight in association with Christie's.

The sale was a Jack B Yeats extravaganza, featuring five important works by the famous painter and numerous works by many of the other big names in mid-20th century Irish art.

Reverie by Jack B Yeats sold for €1.4m - smashing its guide price estimate of €500,000-€700,000

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Evening in Spring (1937) started out with bids of €375,000 before being sold for €1.3m.

The Enfolding Night (1947) sold for €520,000, Death for Only One (1937) sold for €470,000, while The Fighting Dawn (1945) went for €320,000. All the oil paintings sold for above their guide price.

READ MORE: The art collector on a revolutionary road


Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News