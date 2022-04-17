Five people have been injured, four of them seriously, in a two-car collision in Co Waterford earlier today.

The driver of one of the cars, a woman in her 40s, was taken to Waterford University Hospital where she is in a serious but stable condition this evening.

A teenage boy, a passenger in the car, was also taken to the same hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

In the second car, the driver, a man in his 70s, and two passengers, a man and a woman in their 50s, were taken to Cork and Waterford University hospitals. They are all in a serious but stable condition this evening.

The collision took place shortly after 4pm on the N25, near Ballyduff East in Kilmeaden.

A garda spokesperson said: “The road is currently closed with local diversions in place. A technical examination of the scene is underway.

“Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Any road users who were travelling who have camera, including dash cam footage, are asked to make this available to gardaí.

“Anyone with information can contact Tramore garda station at 051 391 620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.”