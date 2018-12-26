Eleven motorbikes and two cars have been seized as part of a major garda operation to tackle the illegal use of scrambler bikes, quads and mopeds.

Five arrested and 13 vehicles seized in major garda crackdown on use of scramblers

The operation was put in place as there has been a significant problem of these vehicles' usage on the roads in Cabra and Finglas in Dublin on Christmas morning in recent years.

A number of weeks ago, community policing members called to schools and parents warning of the dangers associated with this activity.

Leaflets were also produced and distributed in an attempt to dissuade parents from buying these vehicles and young people from using them.

Yesterday morning, five people were arrested and 11 motorbikes - two of which confirmed stolen - and two cars were seized as part of the ongoing operation.

Follow up operations are expected in the coming days and weeks as CCTV footage is analysed and results of technical examinations return.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris released a letter from 'Santa' last month urging parents not to buy quad bikes or scramblers for their children this Christmas.

Leroy Coyle (19) died on the Ballybough Road in a scrambler crash on Christmas Day in 2013. On the same day two years later, Warren Kenny (16) also died when his new scrambler was involved in a crash in Cherry Orchard.

Last January a video of cars having to swerve on a busy Dublin road to avoid a quad bike and a scrambler, as well as a motorbike, went viral and this, along with a number of reported incidents prompted the South Dublin County Council to issue a warning about not using appropriate safety equipment when driving the ATVs.

Online Editors