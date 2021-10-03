Fitzgerald vows to fight dodgy insurance claims with a stick

Louis Fitzgerald holding the match ball from Bloody Sunday 1920 as well as Michael Collins' walking stick, which he bought for €60,000 last week. The publican is pictured next to the Michael Collins statue at An Poitín Stil in Rathcoole, Dublin. Picture by Frank McGrath

Five years ago, Louis Fitzgerald was troubled by persistent back pain and sought help. He turned to a friend’s son, physio Eamonn Ó Muircheartaigh, whose father, Micheál, is the legendary GAA commentator.

“Eamonn said to me, ‘Louis, haven’t you a pool at home? If you were swimming, you wouldn’t be coming to me. It would loosen you up’.”

The pool had been put in for his children when they were young, and while most of them are involved in running the family’s hospitality empire, they have long since flown the nest. The pool remained idle.

“I went home, got all the kids’ stuff that had been lying around, armbands and inflatables, put it over my body and started to learn to swim. After two or three weeks, I was swimming and never stopped,” Fitzgerald said.

Pain-free and healthy, he shows no interest in retirement. The walking stick he is pictured with above is not his. That belonged to republican leader Michael Collins. Fitzgerald paid €60,000 for it at an auction in Belfast last week.

It was delivered to him last Thursday and was being hung in his favourite pub, An Poitín Stil on the outskirts of Dublin, while he spoke with the Sunday Independent on Friday.

It now stands prominently inside the bar, surrounded by other historic relics he has collected during 50 years in business. The collection includes a football from Bloody Sunday, records relating to the Titanic and one of Michael Flatley’s Riverdance shoes.

“The stick is going to be there for everybody to see, rather than having it locked up,” Fitzgerald said.

While work has caused him some headaches of late, it seems the pandemic is not at the forefront of these.

“We’re in a healthy position financially, so we were able to invest in our businesses during lockdown,” he said.

“The Government did a good job in difficult circumstances. It’s better that they’re supporting people than fighting with them. But the pandemic has had a huge impact on our industry. The support from the Government would have been vital in keeping businesses afloat.

“We must maintain the top standards of customer service in the hospitality industry. It has been through the mill before and it has bounced back and I believe it will do so again.”

He is less complimentary about the Government’s handling of crises in the housing and insurance sectors. He feels mistakes were made in the past decade, contributing to a housing shortage that has a significant impact on some of the people who work in his bars, restaurants and hotels.

“The Government is no different to anybody else who makes mistakes, and sometimes they can be a little bit slow, but overall with the pandemic I was happy with them,” he said.

“But if I go back to 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012 and you look at the housing crisis we have today, the mistakes they made then were absolutely ludicrous. They threw the best developers in the world under the bus and what have we got now? No houses.”

It is the insurance issues that cause Fitzgerald most personal worry. Three of his children — Louise, Eddie and Barry — visited An Poitín Stil last Friday, and all nodded as he spoke about the damage fraudulent insurance claims create in their industry.

Changes have been made to combat it. Fitzgerald said he wants to fight all injury claims from now on. Staff have been trained to help limit accidents and the group has hired a new health and safety expert to offer advice.

Refurbishments across some of the group’s pubs during the pandemic have been done with insurance claims in mind. Eddie and Louise said the Penny Hill in west Dublin will now be a restaurant instead of a late bar.

“There was nearly more insurance claims than money coming, in terms of late night activity,” Louise said.

Her father added: “We have a new policy. We are fighting everything.

We are not settling any more claims. We are going to fight everything tooth and nail from here on.”