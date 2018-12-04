Fishing vessel detained off Mizen Head for alleged regulations breach

The Irish Naval Service have detained a fishing vessel off the coast of Mizen Head in relation to “an alleged breach of fishing regulations”.

The vessel was detained by The Naval Service Vessel LÉ Samuel Beckett approximately 170 nautical miles west of Mizen Head, and is currently being escorted to Dingle in Co Kerry.

It is expected to arrive alongside LÉ Samuel Beckett tomorrow morning, where it will be handed over to gardai on arrival.

The Defence Forces said in a statement that it is the fifth vessel to be detained by the Naval Service so far in 2018.

“The Defence Forces conducts at sea fishery inspections in line with the Department of Defence’s service level agreement with the Sea Fishery Protection Authority, as part of its delivery of government services to the state,” a Defence Forces spokesperson said.

