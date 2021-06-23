Fishermen take protest to Dublin as flotilla arrives at door of Government

Paul Burke on the Marliona fishing trawler in Dublin to protest for quota rights. Picture: Mark Condren

A flotilla of fishing boats has made its way to Dublin Port to hold a rally and show how declining quotas in Irish waters are affecting their livelihoods and the coastal communities of Ireland.

More than 50 trawlers and smaller boats made their way to the port at around 3.30am and sailed upriver through the East Link Bridge where they then lined up along Sir John Rogerson's Quay as far as the Samuel Beckett Bridge.

They will hold a rally at noon beside The National Convention Centre, where the Dail will be sitting, calling for a level playing field in the fishing industry, amid claims the EU Common Fisheries Policy is destroying the Irish fishing industry and rural communities.

The Rally will be addressed by fishermen and representatives highlighting the issues facing the Irish fishing community.

After the rally, fishing representatives will hand deliver a letter outlining the plight of the industry to the Taoiseach.

“The letter reiterates demands already made at a similar protest in Cork seeking renegotiation of the Common Fisheries Policy so that Ireland is allocated a fair share of fish quotas that reflect the contribution of our fishing grounds to the EU,” said Patrick Murphy of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation.

The letter also claims the Brexit Trade and Cooperation Agreement between EU and UK was both unfair and unjust and penalised Ireland's fishing industry, and says the revoking of Ireland’s Fish Landing Control Plan by the EU Commission on the basis of unproven and unprosecuted allegations against the entire Irish Fishing Industry must not be allowed to destroy Ireland’s reputation in the production of premium quality fish.

It also seeks traditional access to fishing grounds at Rockall to be reinstated immediately.

“If nothing is done one fifth of the Irish fishing fleet will have to be scrapped at a cost of €60,000 each, and our country’s rights will disappear with them. All to allow other fleets who are taking 85pc of our fish to continue,” said Mr Murphy.

He said there were 280 boats over 18 metres in length in 2006, but now there are 160.

The Irish fishing fleet comprises 2,030 fishing vessels, 12,000 fishermen, 16,430 processing jobs, and makes up 7pc of coastal community jobs.

The fishing industry here says that In total, after Brexit, the quota transfers across EU member states are estimated at €199 million based on 2020 quota shares and prices.

For Ireland this equates to an overall loss of quota of €43 million, which amounts to a

15pc reduction compared to the overall value of the 2020 Irish quotas.

In 2021, the reduction of quota is estimated at €26 million. The main impact on the Irish fleet is from Ireland’s two biggest fisheries, mackerel and Dublin Bay prawns, which see quota losses of 26pc and 14oc respectively, they say.