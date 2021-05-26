Fishermen organise flotilla protest  against ‘direct assault’ on their incomes

A flotilla of vessels will gather at Roches Point off Cork Harbour today and steam in to the upper quays in the city as hundreds of fisherman stage a protest at what they warn is a "direct assault" on their incomes.

Fishermen say their livelihoods have been decimated as a result of Brexit and fish quota cutbacks.

The fishermen plan to march to Turner's Cross today to deliver a letter to the office of Taoiseach Micheál Martin,

Further protests are planned in Dublin, Donegal and Galway to highlight fears of Irish fishermen that they face being driven out of business over the coming months and years.

Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation (ISWFPO) chairman Pat Murphy said fishermen and their families were now fighting for

survival.

"Fishermen operate in the most dangerous profession, in the most hazardous and challenging conditions.

"All we are asking is that our right to earn a livelihood be respected and protected," he said.

He claimed what is happening with Irish fish stocks ranks as the greatest plundering of a natural resource in history.

"As a consequence of a series of draconian measures introduced by Irish Government and the EU Commission targeted against those working in the Irish fishing industry, Irish fishermen will lose millions of euro of earnings if we are not given a fair share of the fish that swim in our waters."