Fisherman dies and search continues for second man after trawler sinks off Wexford coast

A fisherman has died and a major search is underway for a second man after a trawler sank overnight off the Wexford coast.

The serious incident happened near Hook Head at around midnight with several rescue agencies responding to the scene.

The alarm was raised after 10.30pm that a trawler had got into difficulty six miles off the south-east coast with two men on board.

Rescue services became aware of the serious situation after receiving a signal from the trawler’s Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) used to locate a vessel or person’s in distress.

The Waterford-based Irish Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 117 was dispatched to the scene and RNLI boats from Dunmore East and Kilmore Quay also responded to the callout.

One man, aged in his 60s, was recovered from the water last night in a serious condition and transferred to Waterford airport by Rescue 117 before being rushed to hospital.

Tragically, he passed away at University Hospital Waterford this morning.

Rescue 117 continued its search operation for a second fisherman overnight. The Dublin-based helicopter Rescue 116 has since taken up the search operation this morning.

The vessel, a scallop fishing trawler, sunk overnight as rescue services continue to carry out searches for the missing fisherman.

Online Editors