Fisheries flotilla arrives in Dublin Port looking for ‘level playing field’ in quotas

Paul Burke on the Marliona fishing trawler in Dublin to protest for quota rights. Picture: Mark Condren

A flotilla of fishing boats arrived in Dublin Port today to hold a rally over declining quotas in Irish waters which are affecting their livelihoods and the coastal communities of Ireland.

More than 50 trawlers and smaller boats made their way to the port at around 3.30am and sailed upriver through the East Link Bridge where they then lined up along Sir John Rogerson's Quay as far as the Samuel Beckett Bridge.

They held a rally at noon beside the National Convention Centre, where the Dáil was sitting, calling for a level playing field in the fishing industry, amid claims the EU Common Fisheries Policy is destroying the Irish fishing industry and rural communities.

The rally was addressed by fishermen and representatives highlighting the issues facing the Irish fishing community.

After the rally, fishing representatives planned to deliver a letter outlining the plight of the industry to the Taoiseach.

“The letter reiterates demands already made at a similar protest in Cork seeking renegotiation of the Common Fisheries Policy so that Ireland is allocated a fair share of fish quotas that reflect the contribution of our fishing grounds to the EU,” said Patrick Murphy of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation.

“We are here because we do not agree with being robbed and mugged, and that’s what happened to the Irish (fishing) industry who lost 20pc of the right to fish in their own waters,” he added.

Mr Murphy said there were 280 boats over 18 metres in length in 2006, but now there are 160 after decommissioning schemes which not only took out boats but the rights, entitlements and licences of those boats also.

He said this reduction of the fleet also reduced the future of the fishing industry for their children and grandchildren to take over from them in what has been a traditionally generational activity.

“This industry is passed down the generations. It’s a life skill, and if you take away the teachers and the vessels and the opportunities you won’t have people going into the industry,” he explained.

He said better quotas would add money into the Irish economy and help pay doctors, nurses, gardai and special needs assistants.

“This affects every citizen in this country, and we are asking those citizens to speak up because you could be next. If Europe is going to send laws like this to rob us of our national resources then we’re going down a slippery slope that there will be no coming back from,” he added.

The letter also claims the Brexit Trade and Cooperation Agreement between EU and UK was both unfair and unjust and penalised Ireland's fishing industry.

The Irish fishing fleet comprises 2,030 fishing vessels, 12,000 fishermen, 16,430 processing jobs, and makes up 7pc of coastal community jobs.

The fishing industry here says that In total, after Brexit, the quota transfers across EU member states are estimated at €199 million based on 2020 quota shares and prices.

For Ireland this equates to an overall loss of quota of €43 million, which amounts to a

15pc reduction compared to the overall value of the 2020 Irish quotas.

In 2021, the reduction of quota is estimated at €26 million. The main impact on the Irish fleet is from Ireland’s two biggest fisheries, mackerel and Dublin Bay prawns, which see quota losses of 26pc and 14pc respectively, they say.