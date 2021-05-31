‘First we thought it was thunder and lightning. Then we saw the flashes’ – survivors remember WWII North Strand bombing 80 years later

The scene of destruction following the North Strand bombings in May 1941. Picture: Irish Independent archives

Survivors of Dublin’s North Strand bombing remembered the event today, 80 years after the local community was devastated by 28 deaths.

In 1941, Dublin was attacked by the German Luftwaffe during World War II as they dropped four bombs at around one in the morning.

The first bomb struck North Circular Road, followed by another at Summerhill Parade and a third in Phoenix Park. Aras An Uachtaráin and the Zoo were slightly damaged as a result.

However, the fourth bomb was by far the most devastating, falling on North Strand Road and leading to most of the casualties, with hundreds injured.

Gladys Langan, 91, lived in the area at the time, and recalled the traumatic event,

“I was only 10 at the time,” Gladys recalled today. “My eldest sister at the time, she said: ‘Mammy, mammy, I hear a terrible noise’.

“And they went to the hall door, and with the blast, they were thrown against the stairs. So my mother called, got us up, and the man next door said that since my father wasn’t there: ‘come on into our house’.

“So we went into his house, but in the meantime, when we came out, there was a big commotion on the road. That bit sticks in my mind. We would have a precession every year in memory of [the event], but that went by the wayside.”

Gladys added that in the weeks and months after the incident: “I’d be in bed at night, and I’d think: ‘oh god, I hope this doesn’t happen again’. It left an impression on my brain.”

Reg Cooke was another local resident who was alive at the time of the bombings, and he said the community was devastated by what had happened.

“The family have been living in this area for over 200 years, but then they got a house out in Marino,” he said.

“At the time of the bombing, I came down here Saturday morning to look at the damage that was done. I couldn’t believe it, you know? The remains of the building were just left there. Like, you’d wonder how anybody survived in them at all. It was an awful thing to happen at the time.

“We heard the bombing. We didn’t know what it was at the time. First we thought it was thunder and lightning. And then we saw the flashes. And my dad said: ‘Oh, that’s more than bad weather’. And the next morning we found out what happened to all the people.

“We were supposed to be neutral, and this happened to us.”

Mick Rafferty is a member of the North Strand Bombing 80th Anniversary Commemoration Committee, and he provided some context as to why the bombing may have occurred.

“A couple of months earlier, the Dublin Fire Brigade went up to Belfast to help them put out the blitz, the fire, the inferno, that engulfed Belfast - which was much more serious than what happened to us,” he said.

“It is widely believed that the lone [German] plane that was left was looking for Buckingham Street Fire Station, to bomb them as a result of their participation in the relief of the inferno in Belfast.”

wreath-laying The German Ambassador to Ireland, Deike Potzel, also attended the event at Marino College today, and spoke about the need for lasting peace.

“I wish to extend my deepest sympathies and respect to the survivors and families and friends of the victims. Eighty years on, we are gathered here today united in the firm belief that it is important to remember - in order to build and preserve a shared future in peace.

“And jointly continue to say: No more war. To keep saying: Never again.”