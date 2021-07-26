First pint poured since Christmas in Dublin pub

At the age of 82, Paddy O’Connell was never as happy to go back to work as he was today.

The further easing of Covid restrictions meant he could open the doors to his pub on Dublin’s Bachelors Walk again.

The last time O’Connell’s opened was on Christmas Eve, more than seven months ago.

“I’m delighted to be open again, and I hope this is the last time we’ll have to do it. I’m looking forward to seeing regulars and non-regulars alike,” he said, his face beaming with a smile.

Paddy opened the pub with his business partner twenty years ago. It was a bicycle shop when he bought it first but they turned it into a pub just a short hop from O’Connell Bridge.

“Covid was the worst thing I have ever seen in my time in business. It was worse than the financial crash, and we never would have believed anything would be worse than that,” he said.

“The last few days have seen a bit of hope and optimism, and the airport seems busy. When the airport is busy we’re busy. I love seeing people from all over the world in here all getting along,” he added.

Paddy said keeping staff has been a challenge during lockdown, as some moved to get work elsewhere and get out of the hospitality industry.

But now that the doors are open again he’s hoping things will return to normal quite quickly.

Downstairs, manager Declan Cummins was preparing for customers and ensuring the taps would flow freely when called upon.

“We have a good local base here and I’m looking forward to the interaction with our customers.

“The open-top tour buses have started again, we’ve seen them in the last couple of days, and we’re hearing a few different accents. We’ll probably struggle until the tourist numbers return to normal,” he said.

Asked about opening again, Declan said he didn’t get much sleep last night with things going through his head.

“The last couple of times we opened we were only getting into a rhythm and then we would have to close again, so I hope that doesn’t happen again,” he said.

And then Declan pulled a perfect pint of Guinness as Paddy welcomed more customers in the door.