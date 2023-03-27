| 8.1°C Dublin

Firm that claimed gelato maker was an ‘artisan’ who dictated his own breaks ordered to pay him over €1,300

Stephen Bourke

An ice-cream parlour worker was not an "artisan" who could “dictate” his own breaks, the Workplace Relations Commission has found in awarding him compensation against his employer.

The retail group operating a Gino’s Gelato parlour has been ordered to pay Andrea Bandacchino, who took up the position as his first job in Ireland, €1,320 in compensation after finding he was subject to a “pattern of denial of breaks” while working without a statement of employment terms.

