Firefighters across the country have voted in favour of industrial and strike action over concerns about pay and annual leave.

It comes amid a recruitment and retention crisis in the sector.

Siptu balloted members in October after warning local authority managers about their refusal to honour commitments to address issues surrounding pay and taking time off.

More than 90pc of those balloted voted in favour of industrial action.

A shortage of firefighters in some counties meant it was difficult for retained fire service personnel to arrange holidays or days off.

The union has previously said the crisis was leading to scenarios where crews were understaffed when attending emergencies.

It said crews would occasionally need to wait at the scene of a fire or incident for another crew to arrive so they can react safely.

Retained fire service staff are paid an annual retainer to be available for call-outs, but their pay depends on the number of call-outs they attend.

Many work second jobs or avail of social welfare to supplement their income but do so knowing they have to be within a reasonable distance of the station they are attached to so they can react to a call-out.

Retainers start at €8,696 for part-time firefighters with less than two years’ experience, rising to €11,907 for those who have served for a decade or more. They are paid €45.88 for the first hour of a call-out and just short of €23 for every subsequent hour.

Hourly rates double at night and on weekends.

But Siptu sector organiser Brendan O’Brien said these structures mean the retained firefighters often find themselves in precarious financial circumstances.

He said the crisis exposed members and the public to greater risk.

“Almost 2,000 Retained Fire Service members are organised in Siptu across 200 fire stations nationally. They are required to provide 24/7 emergency response and restrict their movement, at all times while on call, to within typically five minutes travel time of their fire station.

"Many firefighters are unable to take their leave entitlements due to staff shortages and they have also seen their incomes drastically reduced due to reductions in call outs over the last number of years and other restrictions imposed by the Fire Service.

“Many of our members are now unable to do basic things such as obtain mortgage approval because of the precarious nature of their income. The Retained Fire Service is now at a critical stage with many firefighters seeking to leave the service and local suthorities are struggling to recruit and retain new staff.

"This situation has exposed both our firefighter members and the public to heightened risks."

The union’s public administration and community division organiser Adrian Kane said urgent action is needed to address the crisis.

“We note that the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, has published a review of the recruitment and retention and the future sustainability of service delivery of the retained fire service, which contains a number of recommendations to address the crisis in the service.

"Siptu representatives will attend with government and local authority officials a meeting of the Fire Services Oversight and Implementation Group on January 27 to discuss the implementation of the recommendations contained within this report.

“If urgent progress is not made on these critical issues, local authorities across the country will be notified of the commencement of industrial action by our members.”