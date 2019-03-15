Firefighters tackle blaze at former mill in Drogheda

A former shoe factory and one time home to a pirate radio station was destroyed by a fire this evening.

A former shoe factory and one time home to a pirate radio station was destroyed by a fire this evening.

Donaghy's Mill, beside the Boyne river in Drogheda Co Louth, was a detached multiple-bay four-storey former mill built around 1820, later used as shoe factory and then used as offices and gymnasium.

It has been vacant for a number of years.

Fire crews are trying to put out the blaze which seemed to rapidly take hold; the size and location of the building made it clearly visible in dramatic fashion as dusk fell.

The mill was once home to Boyneside Radio.

A former radio presenter said "it is so sad to see the building gutted. It was also sad to see it fall into disrepair as it was once home to hundreds of people who worked there when it was a shoe factory".

There are no reports of any casualties.

Online Editors