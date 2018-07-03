Firefighters battling blaze in Dublin City centre building

MORE than half a dozen units of Dublin Fire Brigade are battling a blaze that broke out in a building in Dublin city centre.

The fire broke out at around 10pm tonight on Thomas Street, and is understood to have been caused after a piece of molten material fell on the floor of the building's basement.

Two welders had been working in the building at the time, and managed to escape uninjured and raise the alarm.

Nobody else was injured in the fire.

Dublin Fire Brigade tend a fire in a basement of a building on Thomas street Picture: Arthur Carron

Dublin Fire Brigade were alerted to the incident at 10.22pm.

Three teams of firefighters were in the building using breathing apparatuses.

Four fire engines and a rescue unit were on the scene along with gardai.

Online Editors