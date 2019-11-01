Members of Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) came under attack tonight as they attempted to extinguish a fire in the city centre.

Firefighters attacked and bonfire used to block road in Halloween night of chaos

It’s been a chaotic Halloween for emergency services who are responding to endless calls of incidents across the capital.

Earlier this evening, fire officers encountered anti-social behaviour when responding to a report of bins set alight at a flat complex in Pearse House off Hanover Street East.

But as they attempted to put out the blaze, rocks and fireworks were thrown at them. Thankfully, no members of DFB were injured in the incident and the fire was extinguished successfully.

Since 12pm today, the fire service said it logged 144 fire incidents on its live map, the majority of which were set alight at sunset.

In Cherry Orchard and Tallaght, DFB responded to two derelict houses set ablaze and in Santry, Finglas fire station responded to a fire inside a warehouse.

Firefighters from North Strand fire station at 2 cars on fire in Darndale off the R139. Our crews have finished on scene after they encountered anti social behaviour #Dublin #fire #DFBLive #Halloween #halloween2019 pic.twitter.com/Ja2LVP8aqF — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 31, 2019

Nearby, in Fortunestown, two cars were set alight and a lamp post was knocked down which blocked the entrance to an estate and in Tallaght two tyre fires were reported, which prompted DFB to issue a warning.

“Smoke from tyres is particularly toxic and damaging to the environment. Fires like these can easily spread to houses and nearby property,” a spokesperson said.

A bonfire was also used to barricade a road in Drimnagh, but the fire service at Dolphins Barn station successfully extinguished it without further issue.

A video shared online tonight also depicted a number of juveniles launching fireworks at a moving garda car.

Firefighters (Dolphins Barn station) extinguishing an early #Halloween bonfire after it was used as a barricade across a road in Drimnagh #Dublin #fire #halloween2019 #DFBLive pic.twitter.com/OpZPQhx1eB — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 31, 2019

Online Editors