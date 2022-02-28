A firefighter is being treated in hospital following a serious road traffic incident in Ashbourne, Co Meath, tonight while responding to an incident.

The fire unit from the Meath Fire Rescue Service careened into a ditch during the incident and has been badly damaged.

The road is currently closed to allow for garda forensic examinations to take place at the scene.

In a tweet tonight, Meath Fire Service said that “one of our vehicles was involved in an accident near Kilmoon Cross this evening”.

"No other vehicles were involved.

"One crew member was taken to hospital. The person is in a stable condition and their family has been notified,” it added.

A spokesperson for Meath County Council, which runs the fire service, confirmed an incident involving a fire truck had taken place but said they “would not be commenting any further at this stage.”

Separately, firefighters en route to an incident in Dunshaugin, also in Co Meath, have been involved in an incident, with minor damage.