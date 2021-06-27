Firefighter and resident taken to hospital after Newry oil tank explosion destroys house

A firefighter and one other person have been taken to hospital and a house has been destroyed after a fire caused by an oil tank explosion in Newry on Sunday.

The incident occurred after two oil tanks ruptured at Camlough Park before the fire spread to four terraced houses in what a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) described as a “challenging incident”.

The firefighter and a resident were taken to hospital as a precaution after crews from Newry, Warrenpoint, Newtownhamilton and Portadown brought the fire under control.

"Unfortunately one property was destroyed by the fire and three other properties were damaged by heat and smoke,” said the spokesperson.

"One resident was feeling unwell and [was] taken to Daisy Hill Hospital for a checkup and one firefighter also was sent to hospital as a precaution.”

In a video shared by the fire service, large plumes of black smoke are seen to be emanating from the fire.

Major fire incident Camlough, Newry 27 June. Two oil tanks ruptured spreading the fire to four properties. Appliances from four stations attended and quickly brought the fire under control. A resident and a Firefighter have been brought to hospital as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/J29aFXaDVV — Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (@NIFRSOFFICIAL) June 27, 2021