Fine Gael is pushing for the reopening of gyms and “wet” pubs – to serve outdoors – as the Coalition plots a further easing of public health restrictions from next month.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he was “sick to death” of running around the park and would be making the case at Cabinet for gyms to reopen as he separately signalled the reopening of hairdressers, retail, the resumption of religious services and the full return of construction in May.

While the hospitality sector appears likely at this point to remain closed until June, Fine Gael is set to push to ensure that when it reopens – outdoors initially – pubs that don’t serve food are allowed to reopen at the same time as those that do.

The Government is also considering allowing outdoor activities from next month, such as permitting more than two households to meet and the return of amateur sports clubs and teams for the likes of five-a-side matches.

The full return of the construction sector shortly after the May bank holiday is considered likely, as well as the return of the non-essential retail sector, beginning with click-and-collect services.

The latest public health advice from Nphet, which will meet next week, will be considered before any decisions are taken, with ministers keen to hear public health officials’ assessment on the impact of schools returning fully on April 12.

Cabinet is due to meet on Thursday of next week to agree on the lifting of more restrictions in May with Mr Varadkar saying yesterday that he expected the Government would also set out “an indicative idea as to what could be eased in June and July”.

Senior Coalition figures are hopeful that a broad roadmap for easing restrictions on outdoor hospitality and inter-county travel from June can be outlined next week.

A motion to be tabled at tonight’s Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting by former minister John Paul Phelan calls on Tourism Minister Catherine Martin to amend the new €17m Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme to include all hospitality establishments, including wet pubs.

“No crossroads pub has food. But all have a yard or space for seating. €4,000 is small money. But it’s about treating them all the same,” Mr Phelan told the Irish Independent.

Fine Gael sources said the motion, which is likely to gain strong support, would trigger a push to ensure wet pubs do not remain closed while pubs that serve food are allowed open this summer, as was the case last year. Apart from a brief period in the autumn, wet pubs have been shut across the country since the pandemic began last year.

Speaking to his followers in a video on Instagram yesterday, Mr Varadkar also signalled he would be pushing for gyms to reopen in the coming weeks: “I miss the gym big time, I am sick to death of running and running around the park, I am bored of it and would love to get back to the gym but, again, no decision made on that.”

He said he was aware that gyms were reopening in England and Northern Ireland and that people are keen to get back to them.

“I guarantee you that if anyone is going to make the case at Cabinet for gyms to open it’s going to be me, but of course there are other things that are important too,” he said.

Meanwhile, Culture Minister Ms Martin confirmed that as well as pods of 15 being allowed to meet up for outdoor non-contact sports training, cultural non-contact activities will also be allowed, such as dancing.

“Outdoor dance for groups of up to 15 will be permitted and the same for all non-contact outdoor activities will be allowed,” she told the Oireachtas Arts Committee.

She also confirmed that ministers are expected to sign off on the reopening of museums, galleries and libraries next week. This will be a “positive first step” for the arts industry, she said. However, theatres will have to wait to reopen as they are “enclosed spaces”.

“We indicated that at the last announcement, that when we would come to the end of April we would look for museums and galleries,” she said. “I think that’s a positive first step for the reopening of our culture and arts. It is significant that that is happening in May.”

Speaking to reporters at Dublin Castle, Mr Varadkar said Cabinet had yesterday agreed to meet next week when it will have advice from Nphet that will allow it to decide “what restrictions can be waived in May”. “That would involve looking at personal services, like barbers and hairdressers, retail, more outdoor activities, religious services and the full return of construction.

“They’re the kind of things that we’re going to look at next week for May. I don’t want to particularly speculate beyond that.”