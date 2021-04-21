| 4.8°C Dublin

Fine Gael pushing for the reopening of ‘wet’ pubs at same time as bars serving food

Reopening of hairdressers and retail likely in May

Emily Brazil (15) from Donnybrook in Dublin plays her cello in Portobello ahead of the Feis Ceoil Virtual Gala Celebration this weekend. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

Emily Brazil (15) from Donnybrook in Dublin plays her cello in Portobello ahead of the Feis Ceoil Virtual Gala Celebration this weekend. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

Hugh O’Connell and Gabija Gataveckaite

Fine Gael is pushing for the reopening of gyms and “wet” pubs – to serve outdoors – as the Coalition plots a further easing of public health restrictions from next month.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he was “sick to death” of running around the park and would be making the case at Cabinet for gyms to reopen as he separately signalled the reopening of hairdressers, retail, the resumption of religious services and the full return of construction in May.

