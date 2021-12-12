Fine Gael plot to hit Greens over farm loans comments

Fine Gael TDs and senators were given syndicated statements to mount a co-ordinated attack on their Coalition partners in the Green Party this week, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

In a further sign of tensions between the Coalition parties over climate action policy, the Fine Gael press office sent a press release template to the party’s TDs and senators last Monday evening with quotes heavily criticising Green Party MEP Ciarán Cuffe’s recent letter to banks suggesting they should stop lending to young farmers.

The syndicated statement described Mr Cuffe’s comment as “inappropriate and ill-informed” and said the Green Party “must answer questions” over the matter.

“‘It’s time for Eamon Ryan and his party colleagues to come forward and provide the farming community with answers to these questions. We need clear, unequivocal answers from the Green Party on this issue immediately,’ concluded Deputy Deputy/Senator Name,” the template statement read.

In an email to TDs and senators, a party press officer asked that they amend a text marked in red to insert their own name and county so the comments could be issued to their local media. The statement was issued in the name of Carlow-Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan, a strong critic of the Greens.

Fine Gael stood over its actions this weekend, while Green Party sources accused their Coalition partner of “really disappointing behaviour”.

Mr Cuffe admitted on Thursday he should not have singled out the agricultural sector in his letter to bank chief executives, where he said he was “concerned at reports that large loans are being advanced to young farmers to expand their cattle herds”.

The Greens distanced themselves from Mr Cuffe’s letter last week but a party source told the Sunday Independent: “It’s one thing the opposition attacking us but for a Coalition partner to co-ordinate attacks against their colleagues is really poor form. The press release also misrepresents what Ciarán said.

“He never called for a stop to all lending to young farmers — he said he was concerned about large loans being extended to them to expand their cattle herds even further.

“The dairy sector has expanded by more than 50pc since quotas were abolished in 2015 and even Fine Gael has acknowledged that cattle numbers need to stabilise.

“Ciarán has acknowledged he shouldn’t have singled out young farmers but Fine Gael are trying to make his letter into something it isn’t.”

They acknowledged “there will be individual cases such as where young farmers inherit dairy farms and should be allowed to borrow to buy stock, but overall cattle numbers should not be increasing any further than they are”.

A spokesperson for Fine Gael defended the syndicated statement.

“Fine Gael will always stand up for farmers,” they said.

“This was a completely unwarranted attack by an MEP which not only singled out one sector of Irish society but a particular cohort of farmers also. It caused deep hurt to a cornerstone of rural communities and has left farmers feeling unfairly targeted.

“Fine Gael encourages financial institutions to lend to young farmers. These farmers are making investments in their businesses to make them more sustainable, both from an economic and environmental perspective.

“Like all other sectors, those in agriculture absolutely have to access credit where required. Fine Gael will ensure this remains the case,” they added.