Fine Gael plot to hit Greens over farm loans comments

Coalition tensions revealed after MEP’s letter to the banks

Green Party MEP Ciarán Cuffe. Photo: Gerry Mooney. Expand

Green Party MEP Ciarán Cuffe. Photo: Gerry Mooney.

Hugh O'Connell

Fine Gael TDs and senators were given syndicated statements to mount a co-ordinated attack on their Coalition partners in the Green Party this week, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

In a further sign of tensions between the Coalition parties over climate action policy, the Fine Gael press office sent a press release template to the party’s TDs and senators last Monday evening with quotes heavily criticising Green Party MEP Ciarán Cuffe’s recent letter to banks suggesting they should stop lending to young farmers.

