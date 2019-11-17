A Fine Gael by-election candidate has got herself in hot water over comments about the need for some asylum seekers coming to Ireland to be "deprogrammed."

Fine Gael candidate says some asylum seekers need to be 'deprogrammed' of potential ISIS links

Verona Murphy, a candidate in the Wexford by-election on November 29 said some of these people "carry angst" and may have been "infiltrated by ISIS".

Ms Murphy told RTÉ's This Week programme that she believes there are problems with the Direct Provision services and asylum seekers should not be accommodated where support services are not readily available.

She specifically referred to a recent campaign against a planned centre in Oughterard, Co Galway. "I believe there are issues with the Direct Provision, and I believe that the people of Oughterard were absolutely justified because they hadn't been given enough information," Ms Murphy said.

"These people are coming from such war-torn countries that they have to be deprogrammed, for the want of a better word, but through support services," she continued.

"They carry angst that you wouldn't ordinarily see, possibly infiltrated by ISIS and we have to protect ourselves against that. There are support services available, but they have to be available as much as the accommodation."

"Do not house those people where those support services are not readily available," she added.

Fianna Fáil's Wexford by-election candidate Malcolm Byrne said some fears of migrants related to concerns about scarce housing being further depleted.

"If we are able to provide homes for all of our citizens...then I don't believe a lot of the scaremongering about immigration will gain any traction," Mr Byrne said.

Online Editors