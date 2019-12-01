Financial loss affects men differently as they feel shame and guilt, says Jackie

Ms Lavin is continuing the fight. Speaking to the Sunday Independent, she said: "Bill is recovering fine. He is reading and writing and that is how he fills his days now. He still has the ability to do the things he likes, for example, we went to the Abbey Theatre this week. He is doing well."

She added: "He never complains but I know he hugely misses the business. He never says it, but of course, he does."

Businessman Mr Cullen was hit with €120m losses following the closure of his former business, the Glencullen Group, which was behind the Bill Cullen Motor Group Renault dealerships, consisting of 30 companies.

A court battle against a bank can inflict incalculable damage on a person's health, according to Ms Lavin.

"I'd say it shortens your life," she said. "It has to. Because, as we know, the mind controls the body so your body breaks down. People who were never sick a day in their life suddenly have health problems."

Mr Cullen's brother, Aiden, died in October 2012 of what is thought to have been a massive heart attack.

"Bill's brother dropped dead 10 days after his company was taken over. And he was only 56. He dropped dead from stress. And left a wife and two children."

Ms Lavin believes financial loss can affect men and women differently, with men often carrying more shame on the back of financial loss.

"I think men can feel that it happened on their 'watch' and they can feel guilty that they have lost something that was so dear to them and that they had worked so hard for," she said.

"Men tend to feel more guilt and shame about what happened but they are totally without blame. Things can happen that are beyond everyone's control."

She added that a man's identity was tied in with looking after the family. "Even though in most homes it is now equal and both partners are out working, there is still something there in traditional thinking that feels it is the man's job to 'keep things all together' and so when suddenly it is gone, I honestly don't think some men ever fully recover from that."

But the same struggles can encourage the woman to find an inner strength.

"I think when the chips are down, women who really have been behind the partner, suddenly find their strength to come out front," she said. "In my case, even though I was right in the thick of it, I was still one step removed and because of that I don't have the guilt, so I am able to fight better. But I would feel the same if I had taken it all on my shoulders."

Ms Lavin and Mr Cullen have joined a "lead case" against Ulster Bank and the Royal Bank of Scotland. The group is represented by human rights lawyer Kevin Winters, who spoke for the so-called 'hooded men' during the Troubles in Northern Ireland. Mr Winters also represented Peter Jackson, father of rugby player Paddy, who took a libel action over false claims that he offered to pay off the complainant in his son's rape trial.

Speaking about the group action, Ms Lavin said: "There are 70 of us, North and South, whose businesses were taken by Ulster Bank and RBS and Kevin Winters feels there is a human rights basis to all of this. So many people have committed suicide, so many people are in mental torture and will never come out of it, there has been so much fallout and no Government recognises it.

"When you think of all the people who lost jobs and businesses there was no help for them. Nothing. They were cast aside, there was no counselling, nowhere to go. It was a bereavement and there was no bereavement counselling."

But she added: "I want to give others hope. There are a huge number of people out there who put their head in the sand because they feel they can't fight back and I am saying 'yes, you can'. I will keep fighting until I get justice - I will never stop."

Meanwhile, Ms Lavin is preparing to host an annual charity dinner at Killashee Hotel in Naas on Thursday. She sits on the committee with other leading Kildare businesswomen.

The event is raising funds for the Peter McVerry Trust for the homeless. They have previously raised more than €100,000 for the St Vincent de Paul Society.

RTE's Kathryn Thomas is MC and an auction will see a meet-and-greet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar go under the hammer.

Sunday Independent