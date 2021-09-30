Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has refused to confirm reports that compensation for homes destroyed by defective bricks containing mica would be capped at €350,000 per house.

But he has told the Dáil the issue may be resolved in “the coming week” – with proposals from the Housing Minister due to go to Cabinet.

Mr Varadkar was responding to Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty who said leaks about government plans on the issue were “completely unacceptable.”

He accused Government of “selective leaking” of parts of the mica redress scheme before the families had received the report of the working group established to consider mica damage to thousands of homes in Donegal, Mayo, Clare and other counties.

Speaking in the Dáil, Mr Doherty said many families didn't have a decent night's sleep last night because of worrying about the truth of the information leaked yesterday.

“So you need to treat these families with respect and instead of leaks and speculation over the next number of days there’s a need to provide clarity move swiftly and do the right thing in terms of 100 per cent redress punishment that hospitals need for only half,” the Sinn Féin deputy leader said.

Mr Varadkar said he had not seen the report himself and could not comment on the truth or otherwise of such reports.

But he said the working group is going to submit the final report to Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien on Thursday.

The Tánaiste said the Minister, the Taoiseach, Tanaiste, Green Party leader, Eamon Ryan, and Ministers for Finance and Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath will consider the proposals along with the Attorney General.

“Minister O'Brien intends to bring a memorandum to cabinet in the coming week,” the Tánaiste told the Dáil.

It comes as protesters from Donegal gathered outside the Dail today to demand a 100% mica redress scheme.

It was the latest protest to call for a 100% redress scheme for homeowners whose properties were built using defective bricks.

On Wednesday, Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien attended the final meeting of a working group set up to consider changes to a compensation scheme for those impacted by mica.

In a statement, Mr O'Brien said: "The homeowner representatives have submitted a very detailed proposal as to what they wish to see in an enhanced scheme and I would like to thank them for their engagement and proposals.

"I expect to have receipt of the report of the working group tomorrow which I will then consider."

"As for the next steps, I will, along with the Taoiseach, Tanaiste, Minister Ryan, Minister Donohoe and Minister McGrath, and with input from the Attorney General, consider proposals which can then be presented to Cabinet in a memo.

"I intend to bring this memo to Cabinet in the coming weeks.

"Enhancements to the scheme will be required and will be made with whole of Government approval.

"I will be meeting with and briefing colleagues in Government on this matter over the coming days," the minister said.

On Thursday Paddy Diver, one of the leaders of the campaign, said that he had no confidence in the housing minister to deliver on his promises.

"I'm not impressed.

"They're kicking the can down the street all the time," he said.

"I don't think Darragh O'Brien cares.

"He cares more about his image and his hairstyle than he does care about mica.

"He is playing with people's minds."

"He told them there'd be an answer at the end of September.

"Now he says the first week of October.

"Then he said the third week of October.

"Darragh O'Brien needs to get his act together."

He called on people to attend a protest organised in Dublin next month.

"We are asking for the support of everybody who knows anyone affected by pyrite and mica."

Helen McLaughlin, who lives in Dublin but is from Donegal, attended the demonstration outside the Dail.

"I'm from Buncrana originally and I think how this whole Mica disaster has played out has just been devastating and we're here to lend support to our own local community in Buncrana, but also obviously to the wider community beyond Donegal."

"We really think, taking time to come here today, the Government really has to get something over the line.

"It cannot go on any longer."