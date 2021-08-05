| 15.6°C Dublin

Final fateful day: Hopes and fears as mother and son returned to Kanturk farmhouse

Close

A garda at the entrance to the O’Sullivan family home at Raheen, Kanturk, Co Cork. Photo: Daragh McSweeney /Provision

Ralph Riegel Twitter Email

Mark and Anne O’Sullivan returned to their Cork farmhouse with contrasting hopes and emotions.

Anne, who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer eight months before, having beaten breast cancer in 2012, hoped that by returning to the farmhouse outside Kanturk, she and her elder son could help end a bitter dispute with her husband, Tadg, and younger son, Diarmuid, over a will.

She was happy to be going back to her childhood home last October, and she hoped for a resolution to the upsetting row over the fate of the €2m farm she had inherited from her family decades earlier.

