Final fateful day: Hopes and fears as mother and son returned to Kanturk farmhouse

Mark and Anne O’Sullivan returned to their Cork farmhouse with contrasting hopes and emotions.

Anne, who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer eight months before, having beaten breast cancer in 2012, hoped that by returning to the farmhouse outside Kanturk, she and her elder son could help end a bitter dispute with her husband, Tadg, and younger son, Diarmuid, over a will.

She was happy to be going back to her childhood home last October, and she hoped for a resolution to the upsetting row over the fate of the €2m farm she had inherited from her family decades earlier.

However, Mark wept as he left the house of his mother’s cousin, where they had been staying.

He feared for his safety and that of his mother in returning to a house he no longer considered “a safe haven”.

Mark (25) had confided to a friend that he was considering a move away from north Cork – possibly to Dublin or even overseas – and not returning until after his father’s death.

But he knew his mother wanted to head back to the Raheen home of her parents, and he agreed to go with her, concerned for his mother’s safety and determined to help her in her health battle.

So protective was Mark of his mother that he would often sleep at the foot of her bed as tensions in the family home spiralled.

With his mother’s condition gradually worsening, he took on all cooking and cleaning duties at the farmhouse and would often accompany her to medical appointments.

So toxic had the atmosphere in the home become over the disputed will that Anne (61) preferred to have her elder son or cousins accompany her to appointments rather than her husband (59).

Her younger son, Diarmuid (23), had not spoken to her for weeks at a time.

In a letter received by Mrs O’Sullivan’s solicitor only days earlier, Tadg and Diarmuid had indicated they wanted the mother and elder son to return home.

They had written to the solicitor after Anne – failing to contact her husband and younger son by normal means – had been forced to ask a solicitor to write to them over their unacceptable behaviour at the house.

The clear inference Anne drew from the recent correspondence from her husband and younger son was that a desperately-sought compromise and reconciliation could be achieved.

Mark, in an unsigned letter discovered only after his death, had dark suspicions of what his father and younger brother were capable of.

He had begun keeping a diary to detail the instances of intimidation and bullying over his mother’s will.

He was so concerned, he confided in a friend that he feared his father and brother could murder him and then try to make it look like a suicide.

Mark insisted his friend retain all their correspondence, and assured the alarmed woman he was not suicidal and to contact gardaí in the event of his death.

He had been treated in Mallow General Hospital for a stomach complaint that summer, but friends, learning of the family dispute over the will, were convinced stress was the cause of his medical issues and sudden weight loss.

Two friends had urged him – given the worrying tensions in the family home – to move out for his own safety.

He had even used his phone to record some of the verbal attacks launched against him and his mother over the will and his younger brother’s demand for the bulk of the land.

The mother and elder son had stayed at a cousin’s house nearby in early October last year after tensions in the family home had escalated over Anne’s proposed will, with Diarmuid continually and emotionally demanding the lion’s share of the family farm.

Diarmuid had threatened to take his own life if he did not get his way over the will – and his father supported him.

Ominously, only weeks earlier, Diarmuid had warned a neighbour – who he believed his mother confided in – that he would leave “a trail of carnage” behind him and that the lights at the Raheen farmhouse would go off for ever.

The neighbour was so concerned that she alerted Anne and Mark and later related her concerns to gardaí.

When Mark and Anne arrived home only 24 hours before the tragedy, the farmhouse was empty.

The farmyard gate was unlocked, which was unusual, and Tadg and Diarmuid arrived home about 15 minutes later.

Anne’s hopes for a reconciliation were quickly dashed when tensions with the pair immediately became apparent as they entered the house.

Very little was said between the four before Anne and Mark went into a separate part of the house.

Anne, who was seriously ill with cancer, felt very tired and decided to go to bed shortly after 8pm.

She noted that her husband and younger son had left the house together and driven off to an unknown destination.

Exhausted, she turned in before they returned.

Anne got up during the night and turned off the television, and spotted that Diarmuid was lying asleep on a couch.

Mark was asleep in his bedroom down the hallway.

She then returned to bed, only to be awoken shortly after 6am by the sound of movement outside.

Anne found this strange as it was a bank holiday weekend and no one had work commitments.

Minutes later, shortly before 7am, she was startled by the sound of loud noises coming from Mark’s bedroom.

She got up, put on a bathrobe and went to investigate what was happening.

To her horror, she saw her husband and younger son armed with rifles, having fired at Mark, who had been in bed.

Both then fired at him again, and then turned to confront Anne.

She was chillingly told: “There’s your solicitor’s letter for you.”

The horrified mother saw that Mark, covered in blood, had slumped to the floor between his bed and the night stand.

Minutes later, Tadg and Diarmuid walked to a field 600 metres from the farmhouse, to a location near a fairy fort, and took their own lives.

The pair never attempted to harm Anne, but locked the farm gate to prevent her driving to raise the alarm. They also smashed her mobile phone.

Handwritten letters, addressed to Anne were later found on the bodies of both Tadg and Diarmuid, with at least one written more than three days before she and Mark returned home, indicating that the murder double-suicide had been planned quite some time in advance.