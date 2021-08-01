Fight goes on to find truth about Omagh atrocity

While on his deathbed in June last year, former garda detective John White told his family he had only one regret in life: “The truth into the Omagh bomb did not prevail.”

The 64-year-old always insisted gardaí ignored crucial intelligence in advance of the 1998 Real IRA attack that left 29 people dead — including a woman pregnant with twins — and injured 220.

Even as he lay dying in his home in Ballybofey, Co Donegal, Mr White was adamant he was telling the truth: the authorities knew the Real IRA were going to detonate a car bomb in the Co Tyrone town on August 15 but failed to act.

“What he knew played very severely on him,” recalls his brother, Michael. “The guilt he was feeling was horrendous and it was building all of the time.

“I remember when he first said to me, ‘You’re not going to f***ing believe this. I could have possibly stopped this bomb but they [his superiors] just didn’t want to listen’.”

Two days before he died, he repeated his claims: how Real IRA informer Paddy Dixon gave him information about a stolen car to be used in a bombing before Omagh. He said he gave this information to a senior garda officer, but it was not passed on to the RUC.

However, the Nally Report, published in 2006, concluded there was no foundation for the allegations Mr White had made and stated they were motivated solely by concerns arising from the difficulties he found himself in within An Garda Síochána regarding his behaviour.

His brother says he went to his grave feeling “failed by the State”, having been acquitted of six charges of making false statements and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

“John went from hero to villain in such a short period of time. Those he worked with turned on him and he felt such a betrayal. One of the strangest things to accept was to see this man reduced to tears. He cried, he sobbed uncontrollably. Omagh changed him.”

Now, just over a year after his death — and a week after a High Court judge ruled the security forces could have prevented the bomb — Michael White wants his brother’s testimony re-examined.

“I never had a reason to doubt him, I’ve never been ashamed to call him my brother,” he says. “The State tried to discredit him and tried to discredit the information he had to offer and those Omagh families are the real victims in all of this. Everything he said must be investigated again for those families.”

Still grieving their own loss, Mr White says his family “now want to see John’s name cleared”.

As well as engaging with police in Northern Ireland, the former garda travelled in 2001 to Omagh, where he met families of the dead, including Michael Gallagher, who lost his 21-year-old son, Aiden. During the visits, he made a number of claims.

“To put it at it most simple: John raised questions the Dublin Government absolutely didn’t want to hear. These were real and relevant questions about how the garda managed intelligence in the lead-up to Omagh,” says Mr Gallagher.

He believes the Government has “many questions to answer” and says he has “every faith” in what John White told him and the documents and intelligence he provided.

“If I have got it wrong, I am more than happy to accept that. But please show me where I have got it wrong. Nobody to date has done that yet.

“The State considered themselves to be the experts, and that’s why John White was persecuted as a result of the revelations he made. Now we must make sure his voice is heard, even though he is no longer with us.”

Stanley McCombe, whose wife Ann (48) died in the bombing, believes Omagh families have been “failed by the State”.

“John carried the hurt and the burden and nobody wanted to listen. John was a great friend to us by telling us what happened, telling us things that we never would have heard,” he says. “He was a man who stood up to be counted and was shot down by his own.”

Three former senior investigators, including ex-Northern Ireland police ombudsman Nuala O’Loan, who personally delivered Mr White’s allegations to Dublin, also believed him.

“Omagh is burned on to my soul almost. I believed John White, absolutely,” says Ms O’Loan, who presented a report on March 22, 2002 to Brian Cowen, the then minister for foreign affairs, “raising concerns of the activity of An Garda Síochána officers during 1998”.

“It troubles me that what he brought to me, what I brought to the Irish Government, wasn’t dealt with. I know they did discredit him in the end, but not in respect of the information he had provided. Everything else he told us checked out.”

On May 8, 2002, Ms O’Loan provided a further 57-page report — “Detailing the issues surrounding the Omagh bomb as supplied by Detective Sergeant White” — and at the end of August that year provided another volume containing further documentation, including a 39-page document.

She questions the accuracy of the Nally inquiry, given it “had no access to the Special Branch documentation, so they wouldn’t have known what was going on and they couldn’t confirm it”.

“That was an extreme concern to me. There were hundreds of detailed garda documentation. All that John White said correlated and was corroborated by the documentation with which he provided us; the duty sheets, the overtime sheets, everything,” O’Loan says. At no point did she see any “sharing of intelligence” between authorities on either side of the Border.

However, the Nally inquiry noted “the positive tone of the comments made to it by the PSNI officers to whom it spoke about the closeness of the cooperation and the quality of the intelligence coming from the Garda Síochána”.

Ms O’Loan says there are still questions for the State “in relation to the handling of an informant or possibly informants and what intelligence there was about the procurement of cars for the IRA during that period in 1998”, reiterating the key points made by Mr White in his disclosures.

She also believes the bomb “could have been prevented had appropriate action been taken”.

She also thinks Garda Commissioner Drew Harris — a senior RUC officer at the time of the bombing — could help in the sharing of intelligence in any new investigation.

Norman Baxter, the former RUC and PSNI detective chief superintendent who led the Omagh investigation, has called for an independent inquiry into Mr White’s claims.

Mr Baxter interviewed the former garda over several days in 2002, alongside his colleague, Detective Inspector Neal Graham. In addition to his activities in the week before Omagh, Mr White volunteered “very detailed information, outlining allegations of extensive corruption and malpractice within An Garda Síochána”.

“It is my firm view that all the matters raised in the statement John White made to my colleague Neal Graham and I in the summer of 2002 should be investigated by a body independent of the Irish Government and An Garda Síochána,” Mr Baxter says.

A copy of the statement — amounting to more than 300 pages — was subsequently passed to gardaí.

“To the best of my knowledge, no independent inquiry into these allegations has taken place, nor did the Nally inquiry consider them, as the panel were only looking at the limited information gleaned by the police ombudsman when her staff interviewed him in early 2002,” Mr Baxter says.

While the passage of time will make such an investigation more difficult, “there remains the potential to establish if the allegations are true or remove the lingering slur on the garda’s reputation”.

Despite offering his assistance, Mr Baxter was never interviewed as part of the Nally investigation.

“The Nally inquiry would have been assisted if there had been an independent external investigation into all of John White’s allegations and evidence,” he says. “This would also have informed the inquiry, positively or negatively, concerning the credibility of other witnesses and provided a baseline to access the credibility of the allegations relating to the Omagh bomb.”

Mr Baxter says the Nally inquiry was “restricted in its remit and scope and, therefore, its conclusions were determined with fettered knowledge and must be viewed in this light”.

Martin Bridger, the former deputy director of investigations for the police ombudsman, who was the first person to question Mr White in Northern Ireland, describes his claims as “very credible”.

“I took a lengthy statement from him over three days. I considered it to be credible because when I probed him on certain issues he always had the answer.”

As for the Nally report stating the allegations were “untrue”, Mr Bridger says he “can’t understand how the inquiry reached that conclusion”.

“All of the John White issues I am sure should become part of any new inquiry that is put in place. If it wasn’t part of any inquiry then that would be a failure in my view,” he says.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath will raise the issue when the Dáil returns from its summer recess and call on the Government to “clear John White’s name”.

“John White sat in front of me for hours and I believed him 100pc. He told us all that bomb could have been prevented. Instead, the security services turned on him and made him a scapegoat,” he says.

Asked to respond to the allegations and criticism, a garda spokeswoman said it “does not make detailed public comment on open investigations”.

“An Garda Síochána reaffirms its commitment to investigating the circumstances surrounding the Omagh bombing in 1998 and will pursue any new or credible evidence that might be brought forward that could advance the investigation.”

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern says the Dublin authorities were “endlessly looking” at the events surrounding the bombing during his time in office and claimed the resistance to sharing intelligence during the period that followed came from London.

“The guards were looking at it to see what more they could do, it never stopped,” he says. “We were unable to get reports from MI5, MI6, and that really made it very difficult. Between the guards and the RUC, and later the guards and the PSNI, there was a high level of cooperation.”

For that reason, Mr Ahern says he does not believe gardaí had prior knowledge of the bomb.

“I think if the authorities were aware of it, I am sure they would have acted on it.”

Still supportive of the families’ quest for justice, Mr Ahern believes “in all of these terrible cases, there’s always the possibility that new evidence comes up”.

Just over a fortnight after the bombing, British prime minister Tony Blair spoke in the House of Commons about the “unprecedented cooperation between governments and police forces” on either side of the Border.

However, former Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Mandelson recalls there was no such cooperation in respect of Omagh by the time he took office a year later.

“If I am being absolutely frank, while I was there I felt there wasn’t quite the same political pressure and priority being attached to it by the Irish.”

Mr Mandelson says the bomb “disturbed me a great deal, and in particular how the police were setting about their inquiries and their investigation into it”. He says the bomb has never left “my head or my heart”.

“It’s well known I was not happy with the pace and intensity of the investigation. I felt I owed it to the Omagh families to push people harder, and that’s what I did.”

He says he understands the renewed calls for a “fresh and deeper” investigation.

“If that probe is likely to unearth fresh information and evidence, then I think we owe it to the families to go in that direction, particularly given the court ruling in Belfast.

“I think we also have to adopt a sense of perspective about this. There is no point in having a fresh investigation if that’s not likely to reveal anything further because all you are doing is raising expectations, only to dash them later.”

For the Omagh families, the focus is very much on campaigning for a new cross-border probe.

Democratic Unionist leader Jeffrey Donaldson says he understands why the families need the truth, “whether that be from the Irish Government or our own government”.

“We will be meeting soon with the representatives of the families to discuss their ongoing concerns and how these might be dealt with in any future legacy process,” he says.

Sinn Féin Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill met with some of the families last week, and afterwards praised their “dignity and determination for truth and justice”.

“I have written to British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis asking him to meet with the Omagh families and to act on the findings of the High Court and announce a public inquiry without delay,” she says.

“I am also calling on the Irish Government to act on the judge’s recommendations.”

Mr Lewis did not comment; instead, a spokesman referred to a previous statement of his, that the British government “will take time to consider the judge’s statement and all its recommendations carefully as we wait for the full judgment to be published”.

In Drumragh Avenue in Omagh is a sobering, poignant memorial garden that serves as a constant reminder of what the community has lost.

“I’ve got to stay focused, I cannot become emotional,” Mr Gallagher says at the garden that pays tribute to his son.

“This is about getting justice and we will not rest until we have got that.

“Aiden went to buy a pair of boots that day. I still have those boots in the box, and when all this is over I’ll wear those boots down the main street of Omagh.”