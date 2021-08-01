| 10.8°C Dublin

Fight goes on to find truth about Omagh atrocity

Late detective John White insisted until his death he had warned gardaí about bomb plot

The scene of the Omagh bomb that killed 29 people. Photo: Paul McErlane/PA Wire Expand
Michael White holds a picture of his late brother John. Photo: Don Moloney Expand
Michael Gallagher and Stanley McCombs, both who lost loved ones in the Omagh bomb, at Omagh Memorial Garden. Picture: Ronan McGrade Expand
John White Expand

Rodney Edwards

While on his deathbed in June last year, former garda detective John White told his family he had only one regret in life: “The truth into the Omagh bomb did not prevail.” 

The 64-year-old always insisted gardaí ignored crucial intelligence in advance of the 1998 Real IRA attack that left 29 people dead — including a woman pregnant with twins — and injured 220.

Even as he lay dying in his home in Ballybofey, Co Donegal, Mr White was adamant he was telling the truth: the authorities knew the Real IRA were going to detonate a car bomb in the Co Tyrone town on August 15 but failed to act.

