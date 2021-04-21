Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry has ‘no confidence’ in Taoiseach’s handling of Covid-19 crisis

Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry has said he does not have any confidence in his party leader and Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

The Sligo-Leitrim TD said the Government has “wasted three lockdowns” by failing to implement significant contact tracing capabilities. MacSharry said the Government had abdicated their responsibility on Covid-19.

“I've made that clear since last March in recommendations and suggestions in what I believe needs to be done,” he told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny.

However, he rebuffed suggestions he should leave government despite his lack of confidence.

“I haven’t had confidence in the entire Government approach to Covid management - they’ve abdicated their responsibility,” he said.

“We haven’t sought to build capacity, we haven’t sought to track and trace to the extent that it works. We haven’t sought guidelines that will see wet pubs or gyms reopen.

“We have had one strategy which is based on hope, vaccination and lockdown. That’s not a strategy - and in that context, no; I don’t have confidence.”

Mr MacSharry, who has repeatedly criticised his party leader, said the Government has used lockdowns as “our sole strategy” despite the WHO speaking of lockdowns as “a temporary measure to build capacities… to detect, isolate and trace.

“We’ve used it as our sole strategy, and there’s huge collateral damage from that; psychologically, economically and socially.

“I believe we’ve wasted three lockdowns without building those capacities,” MacSharry said.

The Sligo-Leitrim TD criticised Ireland for being a “goody two-shoes” by rigidly sticking to the EU’s vaccination rollout and said the Government should place an advanced order for the Russian Sputnik vaccine so we can use it once the EMA approves it.

“I have praised the physicians for giving the appropriate advice. What I’m criticising is myself, ourselves, the Oireachtas, the Government for not distilling that advice into a functioning society,” he said.

“We are the most locked-down country for the longest period in the history of the world. I yearn to get out of that.”





