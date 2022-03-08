Fianna Fáil TD calls for cap on diesel and petrol prices for three months

A Fianna Fáil TD has called for cap on diesel and petrol prices to be introduced for three months.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson for transport, James O’Connor, called on the Department of Finance to urgently introduce the measure in the wake of the fuel crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine.

Mr O’Connor also accused major fuel suppliers of exploiting an international crisis for financial gain.

“The sharp rises in fuel prices are not in line with increasing oil prices. When oil hit $145 per barrel in 2008, prices at the fuel forecourt were significantly less than the current average market price of diesel and petrol in Ireland,” he said.

“Price certainty is required to calm price increases and should be considered on a temporary basis. The knock-on impact of rapid increases is already having an adverse impact on fuel supplies to haulage firms.

“I welcome that government is considering a number of measures in relation to the fuel situation and encourage price caps to be apart of the dialogue,” he added.

Meanwhile Sinn Féin said a cut in excise duty could reduce the price at the pumps by 25c a litre and should be done immediately.

A financial resolution could be introduced and passed by midnight, as in the case with Budget measures, said party leader Mary Lou McDonald, noting that the House is not sitting next week.

Excise duty should also be taken off home heating oil, with a half-tank now costing households €700, she added.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the war in Ukraine was going to increase further the cost of fuels. The Government is acutely conscious of this issue, he said.

We don’t argue that it is sustainable,” he said, noting the impact also on inflation, including on food inflation because of Ukraine’s massive exports of grain to the West.

An EU toolbox was emerging on inflation, but the Government was also giving the matter “active consideration”, he said, before adding: “I don’t want to get into specifics right now.”

However Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last week suggested in the Dáil that the Government could cut excuse duty, with reports that ministers are examining a “swing” system whereby the overall retail price could remain the same as wholesale costs rose. State impositions would fall in inverse proportion, according to this suggested response.

Mr Martin said the impact of the war would be “very serious and significant for all nations across the European continent”, and it would be a “long haul” to respond to all the issues that arose.

Ms McDonald said the price of energy and fuel had already soared over the last year, and then more rapidly following the “criminal” Russian invasion of Ukraine, which had resulted in an unprecedented disruption in the global energy market.

The cost of petrol at the pumps has gone up by 70 cent a litre since January of last year, she noted. “And we're now at a point where many people can no longer afford to put fuel in their car to get to work. This is particularly difficult for people who live in remote and rural areas where they do not have access to frequent public transport,” she said.

In that same timeframe, since January 2021, the price of home heating oil has doubled, she said.

Ms McDonald said she knew of many people who were “layering up with clothes”, or heating one room in their home, or choosing not to heat their homes at all, she said.

“Some people are staying in bed to stay warm, particularly seniors,” she added.

Fuel hikes were not sustainable for any worker, family or small business, she said, adding that what was announced by Government in February doesn't go far enough to alleviate these pressures.

