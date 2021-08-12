Fianna Fáil senator calls for free public transport for next five years

A Luas tram passes the junction at Blackhall Place in Dublin City centre. Photo: Damien Eagers/INM

A FIANNA Fáil senator has called for free public transport for the next five years in a bid to reduce carbon emissions.

Timmy Dooley wants the Government to provide analysis and give “serious consideration” to the provision of free public transport.

He also argued that the pandemic has seen people choose to travel in cars in an attempt to avoid overcrowded spaces, such as buses and trains.

Passenger revenue in 2019 saw incomes of €234m for Irish Rail, €263m for Dublin Bus, €366m for Bus Éireann and €43m for the Luas – a total of €906m. Free public transport would see these revenues lost.

According to Mr Dooley, a further €1bn may be needed for additional capacity if public transport was free.

Over five years, this could cost the taxpayer from €8bn to €10bn.

However, Mr Dooley argued that it is necessary.

“Everything in climate change costs money, and if you’re seeing it just as an expenditure, you’re missing the point. We’re investing in our future,” he said.

“More people will be employed if you grow the public transport network.”

Luxembourg became the first country in the world to make public transport free last year.

“Some people are wedded to their cars,” Mr Dooley said. “If you provide a free alternative, if it makes financial sense, people will do it.”