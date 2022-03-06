Fianna Fáil politicians in Ukraine: Refugees walking up to 15km to border

Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley and MEP Billy Kelleher at the Medyka border crossing following their visit to wartorn Ukraine. Photo: Mark Condren

Refugees from Ukraine are walking up to 15km to the border to then join queues 2km long, according to two Irish politicians.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher and Senator Timmy Dooley visited Lviv in Ukraine today.

They are the first Irish politicians to visit the country since the Russian invasion.

The pair met the Mayor of Lviv, the governor of the region and members of the Ukrainian Parliament. President Volodymyr Zelensky’s party has joined

Mr Dooley and said they want more help from Europe.

Mr Dooley said: “There’s probably a tailback of 20km of cars. I’d say there’s people in a queue of maybe 5km. It’s dark, it’s now heading for the night. They are not going to get through til the morning at the earliest. People are queuing for two days back there. The processing is very slow, that needs to be addressed. That’s something at European level that will have to be addressed."

Read More

Mr Kelleher said he saw a father dropping off his child at the border and saying goodbye.

The pair received a briefing on the war, including the devastation in the besieged city of Mariopol on the southern coast.

Mr Kelleher said the Ukrainian politicians wanted humanitarian corridors.

“The other issues we have to address is that the European Union supports Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, the countries bordering Ukraine, because they are going to need a lot of support to deal with the refugees and evacuees coming across the border,” he said.

Mr Kelleher said Ireland will have to play its part in taking refugees and providing aid.

“Ireland will not be found wanting,” he added.