Fianna Fáil granted lottery licence for fundraiser under new law labelled an ‘old style stroke’

  • Party was forced to cancel €500,000 super raffle 
  • New legislation for political draws came in last month
  • Cash prizes of up to €360,000 and tickets cost €50
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin. Picture by Julien Behal Photography/PA

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin. Picture by Julien Behal Photography/PA

Tom Tuite and Fionnán Sheahan

FIANNA Fáil has been granted a licence under a new law to run lotteries, with cash prizes of up to €360,000, to fill party coffers for election campaigns.

The party was previously forced to cancel a raffle, intended to raise €500,000, after declaring itself a charity to get a lottery licence.

