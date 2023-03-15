Fianna Fáil granted lottery licence for fundraiser under new law labelled an ‘old style stroke’

FIANNA Fáil has been granted a licence under a new law to run lotteries, with cash prizes of up to €360,000, to fill party coffers for election campaigns.

The party was previously forced to cancel a raffle, intended to raise €500,000, after declaring itself a charity to get a lottery licence.

But a new law was then brought in to allow the big political parties to raise millions in funding between elections. The last-minute change to legislation, supposedly reforming the political system, was described as a “good old-style Fianna Fáil stroke” by the Labour Party. The Electoral Reform Act 2022 allows registered political parties to promote periodical prize draws.

Read More

Fianna Fáil applied to Dublin District Court for a 12-month licence to run lotteries under the new law. The Act, described by Judge Marie Quirke as “hot off the presses”, came into force on February 9. Kerry Jane Morgan BL, for Fianna Fáil, said it states a lottery licence shall be issued subject to conditions.

The value of each prize and the name of the intended beneficiary of the lottery shall be stated on every ticket or coupon or, where the lottery is conducted in a premises, prominently displayed at the normal means of access to the premises proposed to be used. The total value of the prizes shall, if more than one lottery is held in any week, be not more than €30,000, or if one lottery is held in any year, be not more than €360,000.

Fianna Fáil finance director David Burke confirmed that the party’s Ard Comhairle had approved the promotion. Asked by the judge about the purposes of the lotteries, he said that they would go toward election expenses, “primarily for campaigning costs during election periods”.

The judge noted the tickets would be available at various party offices around the country and also advertised on social media. There was no Garda objection, and the court heard that ticket buyers must be over 18. It was hoped that the first draw would take place in July, with an independent observer present, and be broadcast over social media, Judge Quirke was told.

Mr Burke said it was expected that each ticket would cost €50. He added that the draws would be audited, and the party would comply with the statutory regulatory body, the Standards in Public Office (SIPO), and provide funding statements and audited accounts. Judge Quirke granted the licence to run for one year from May 15.

Fianna Fáil had to cancel its super-draw raffle, intended to raise €500,000, after declaring itself a charity to get a lottery licence. Before the new legislation, gambling laws meant only “charities and philanthropic causes” could get a lottery licence.

A licence granted to Fianna Fáil was legally challenged in 2021, resulting in the party cancelling the fundraiser and refunding the money. But then an amendment to the Electoral Reform Bill proposed allowing political parties to hold fundraising lotteries and was subsequently passed into law by the Oireachtas.

Read More