Fianna Fáil councillor finds new vocation as he is set to join the priesthood

A Fianna Fáil councillor is to leave one vocation for another.

Cllr Mark Nestor, the youngest councillor on Clare County Council, is to resign form the council on Monday next and join the priesthood.

Paying tribute to Cllr Nestor, Ennis Fianna Fáil Comhairle Ceanntair said: “Now that the news is officially out we at Ennis CC would like to extend our congratulations to Mark Nestor as he leaves the political field for a vocation of a very different kind.

"We wish Mark the very best in to the future and though he will be sadly missed in the town he is a gentleman who will bring youth, enthusiasm and a great work ethic into his vocation Comhghairdeas a chara agus go n’eirí an t-ádh leat.”

Mr Nestor was first elected to Clare County Council for the Ennis Electoral area in 2019 when he secured 1,211 first preference votes.

He will commence his studies for the priesthood in the coming weeks.

His council colleague Geraldine Donohoe congratulated him on his new undertaking, saying: “Wishing you every blessing Cllr Nestor.”