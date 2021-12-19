Fianna Fáil is calling off its controversial ‘charity’ fundraising raffle intended to raised €500,000 for the party.

In a humiliating climbdown, Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s party is also refunding the money for tickets sold so far.

The party declared itself as a ‘charity’ to get a licence to run its private raffle, as revealed in the Irish Independent.

But the licence granted to Fianna Fáil was being legally challenged with the Taoiseach named in the proceedings.

A new law means only "charities and philanthropic causes” can get a licence to run a lottery. But Fianna Fáil obtained permission from the courts to run its lucrative national draw.

A lottery licence from the court allowed the party to charge €50 for a ticket rather than a maximum of €10 under a permit from the gardaí.

When the law changed, the party applied the courts to get a licence.

Fianna Fáil officials and party grandees met over the weekend and decided to cancel the Superdraw 2022.

The tickets were due to be sold until May of next year. About €12,000 worth of tickets will now have to be refunded.

The party will decide in the New Year how to run the draw another way.

The law governing charities says a political party cannot be a charity and a political purpose is not a “charitable purpose”.

A Supreme Court ruling from 1980 also ruled against a Fianna Fáil branch being granted a lottery licence.

Fianna Fáil applied for a licence in February for its 2021 draw and in September for its 2022 draw.

The U-turn had now been prompted by the prospect of a costly and lengthy court challenge.

The 2022 draw is now being abandoned. The move will not affect the €450,000 raised in the 2021 draw.

In a message sent out by party headquarters, Fianna Fáil members were asked not to sell any more tickets and refund the sold tickets.

“While the draw has been granted a licence by the relevant court, the party has been advised of a potential legal challenge by way of a potentially lengthy and costly judicial review process. The party's trustees and honorary treasurers have considered this matter.

"While the licence was validly granted, it would neither be reasonable nor practical to run the Super Draw against the backdrop of an on-going legal challenge. It would also involve committing a very large amount in legal costs - potentially equivalent to a significant portion of the draw proceeds.

"Furthermore, it is very likely that no legal review would be completed in time for the planned May 2022 Super Draw date and may well stretch well beyond that date,” the memo to members said.

The court challenge is being taken by the whistleblower who revealed Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s GP contract scandal. The judicial review was lodged in the High Court on Friday by businessman Chay Bowes against the granting of the licence by the district court. Mr Bowes is understood to be challenging Fianna Fáil being granted the status of a charity or philanthropic cause.

Mr Bowes came to prominence when he revealed Mr Varadkar leaked a confidential GP contract in 2019 while he was Taoiseach. The leaking of the document to a friend of Mr Varadkar is still being investigated by gardaí.

The official courts register lists the purpose of the licence as “to raise funds for Fianna Fáil and assist Fianna Fáil in its own fundraising efforts”.

The Taoiseach, party trustees and officials are listed as respondents in the case. The case was due up in court tomorrow.