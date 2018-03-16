Feud-related garda operation recovers loaded revolver in Dublin 4
An operation by gardai in Dublin 4 led to the seizure of a vehicle and the recovery of a loaded revolver.
According to gardai the operation, targeting feud-related activity, was carried out on Thursday by officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force in the Pidgeon House Road area of Dublin 4.
During the search operation a vehicle was seized and a loaded revolver was recovered.
Gardai say investigations are ongoing.
No arrests have been made.
More to follow...
Online Editors