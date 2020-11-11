Festive fever to hit Ireland once Covid-19 lockdown eased

SANTA and his elves are set to defy the Covid-19 pandemic as the scheduled lifting of Level Five restrictions in early December is set to spark a host of special 're-imagined' festive experiences for children and families.

Open air Yuletide markets, pre-booking systems for major attractions, special family 'pods' and social distancing wardens will allow youngsters to enjoy everything from Santa grottos to Lapland trains.

Across Ireland, business groups and chambers of commerce are determined to make the Christmas season extra special this year with enhanced festive lighting, open air Christmas markets and Santa attractions.

Festive lighting has already been erected around many Irish cities, towns and villages - with traders determined that Christmas 2020 will defy the virus and boost national spirits.

Chambers Ireland stressed that traders are determined that Christmas will go ahead - and families will be given every incentive to spend their Euros locally to support local businesses.

Waterford's Winterval - Ireland's largest outdoor Christmas festival – will proceed despite the pandemic.

"It’s official – Christmas is not cancelled. Santa has sent Scrooge packing and assured the people of Ireland that the magic of Christmas will be alive on the streets of Waterford when Winterval returns for its ninth year," a festival spokesperson said.

However, Winterval will be substantially different from previous festivals with no mass gatherings, strict social distancing and the emphasis on outdoor events.

"So some of the old favourites like the large festival market, ice skating and Winterval Illuminates will be taking a break for this year."

Waterford's Mayor Councillor Damien Geoghegan said it was more important than ever this year - both for families and local traders – that such events go ahead in a socially-distanced manner.

Dublin will also see several major Christmas events proceed albeit in formats specially adapted to social distancing.

These will include the city centre Mistletown Market each weekend in December which will offer an artisan food village, stalls selling arts and crafts as well as special Santa attractions for youngsters including a vintage carousel.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Councillor Hazel Chu said such markets offer vital support to families and traders alike.

“Mistletown is a fantastic initiative, and presents an opportunity for attendees to enjoy a festive event in a safe and socially distant manner,” she said.

In Rathwood in Carlow, the Santa Train will once again steam ahead with the involvement of Fossett's Circus. Incredibly, such is the demand that many dates - particularly weekends from December 11 onwards - are already fully booked.

Major Christmas events are also planned for Cork and Galway with Leeside’s Glow Christmas Festival proceeding in a re-imagined format.

This will include a creative festive window trail for families and youngsters to ensure a safe city centre experience.

