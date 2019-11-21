Ferry carrying 16 people found alive in back of lorry, docks in Rosslare

Gardaí and paramedics were at Rosslare are now waiting at Rosslare Europort in Wexford as the Stena ferry docked shortly after 2.30pm today.

All 16 are understood to be in reasonable health after being discovered in the back of the truck several hours after it had departed Cherbourg in Brittany.

The discovery was brought to the attention of the ferry captain and the ship's crew.

It is understood a ferry crew member was conducting a routine check when they became aware of the people in the rear of one vehicle container.

The man went to inspect noise coming from a container on a freight deck and the people inside were discovered.

All those found were immediately brought to the lobby of the ship and provided with hot food and drinks.

Precautionary medical assistance was also offered.

None were reported to have any serious health issues though it is understood a number had not eaten for several days and had complained of cold.

Several were treated for suspected hypothermia.

Both the French and Irish authorities were notified of the discovery.

However, the ferry had completed more than half of its scheduled journey and the decision was made for it to continue to its final destination at Rosslare.

Once it has docked, gardaí will speak with both the truck driver, ferry crew and 16 individuals involved about the circumstances in which they got onto the truck and then the ferry.

It is believed all 16 want to claim refugee status in Ireland.

A number of those found on board are believed to be from South East Asia.

Gardaí will be assisted by a number of interpreters in Rosslare.

It has now been confirmed that there are no women amongst the group.

All are men and are believed to be aged from early 20s to late 40s.

The lorry had completed a journey from Belgium across France before waiting in a ferry assembly area for boarding a ship bound for Ireland.

A number of French and Belgian ports have large migrant populations in their vicinity.

The French have stepped up security at ports amid a surge of attempted boardings of trucks by migrants desperate to get to the UK.

Online Editors