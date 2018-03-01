Fermanagh fire: Body of a young child found at scene

The PSNI has confirmed a fourth body, that of a young child, has been found at the crime scene of a fire in Derrylin.

The fire broke out at a house in the Molly Road area of the Co Fermanagh village on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: “It is with great sadness that I can now confirm that a fourth body has been found within the crime scene and that it appears to be the body of a young child. “Post mortem examinations will take place in order to positively identify the victims involved in this appalling incident."

Det McKenna said the PSNI are treating the fire was deliberate. “I believe the fire was started deliberately and we are working hard to progress the investigation into this very complex crime scene. There is significant structural damage caused by the ferocious fire and the scene examination is further compounded by the severe weather."

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene and had been under police guatd in hospital but has now been moved to police custody for questioning. Det McKenna thanked the public for their support and requested that anyone with any knowledge of the residents of 57 Molly Road, Doon, Derrylin to make contact with the police.

He added: "I would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Molly Road between the hours of midnight on Monday through to 7.20am on Tuesday morning. Please contact detectives in Enniskillen on 101 or alternatively to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111." The whitewashed rural bungalow in Derrylin, near the border with the Republic, was destroyed in the blaze and the roof collapsed, leaving a shell surrounded by farm buildings and machinery.

The victims had only moved to the area recently, a local priest said, and were members of one family.

They had previously lived in the Republic of Ireland and were originally from England.

