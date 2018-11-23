Gardai say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a female private, who was found in her room at an Army barracks.

Female soldier (35) found dead in her room at McKee military barracks

The dead woman has been named as Pte Debbie Forrester (35), who was based at McKee military barracks at Blackhorse Avenue in Dublin.

The military authorities contacted the gardai after her body was found.

Inquiries into the incident are continuing but gardai say it appears to be a sudden death.

Pte Forrester is a member of a well known military family.

Online Editors