Female pedestrian seriously injured following 'hit-and-run' in Dublin

The incident occurred at the intersection of Sarsfield Road and Landon Road in Ballyfermot just before 9pm.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was arrested a short time later.

A car struck a woman in her early 40s before leaving the scene.

The woman was been taken to St James Hospital and her condition is described as serious

He is currently being detained in Kilmainham Garda Station.

The area was sealed off last night while gardai conducted a forensic examination of the accident scene.

Two units of Dublin Fire Brigade, along with an advanced paramedic team, also attended the scene.