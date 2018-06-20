A female pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Ballyfermot last night.

A female pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Ballyfermot last night.

Female pedestrian seriously injured following collision with car in Dublin

The incident occurred at the intersection of Sarsfield Road and Landon Road in Ballyfermot just before 9pm.

A car and a woman in her early 40s were involved in the collision. The woman was been taken to St James Hospital and her condition is described as serious

The area was sealed off last night while gardai conducted a forensic examination of the accident scene. Two units of Dublin Fire Brigade, along with an advanced paramedic team, also attended the scene.

Two males have been arrested by gardai for public order and road traffic offences. The road currently remains closed for a forensic collision examination.

Online Editors