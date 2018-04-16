News Irish News

Monday 16 April 2018

Female conductor 'indecently assaulted' on train

It happened on the Belfast to Derry train. File photo
A train conductor has been indecently assaulted during a journey.

Police said the woman was grabbed and also verbally abused onboard a train between Derry and Belfast on Saturday, April 14.

It happened after she had intervened with a group of rowdy male passengers.

The conductor was grabbed for a second time by another member of the group as they were exiting the train at the Mossley West station.

Police in Northern Ireland are appealing for witnessess.

Sergeant Cullen said: “The conductor was left extremely shaken and upset by the ordeal.

"It is appalling that a woman was subjected to such attacks while simply doing her job. We are investigating and would like to hear from witnesses. Please call 101, quoting reference number 1384 14/04/18.”

