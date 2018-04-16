Female conductor 'indecently assaulted' after intervening with rowdy group on train
A train conductor has been indecently assaulted during a journey.
Police said the woman was grabbed and also verbally abused onboard a train between Derry and Belfast on Saturday, April 14.
It happened after she had intervened with a group of rowdy male passengers.
The conductor was grabbed for a second time by another member of the group as they were exiting the train at the Mossley West station.
Police in Northern Ireland are appealing for witnessess.
Sergeant Cullen said: “The conductor was left extremely shaken and upset by the ordeal.
"It is appalling that a woman was subjected to such attacks while simply doing her job. We are investigating and would like to hear from witnesses. Please call 101, quoting reference number 1384 14/04/18.”
Belfast Telegraph