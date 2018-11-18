Female arrested after woman seriously injured in fall from window at well-known Dublin hotel

A WOMAN has been arrested after another woman was seriously injured following a fall from a hotel window.

A woman (20s) was rushed to hospital after she fell from a window at The Clarence Hotel in Dublin's Temple Bar last Monday evening.

She remains in St James' Hospital, where she is being treated for serious injuries.

A garda spokeswoman told Independent.ie: "A woman is being treated in hospital following a fall from a window at the Clarence Hotel on the evening of Monday 12th November 2018.

"The woman in her 20s was taken to St James' Hospital. A woman in her 20s was arrested at scene and detained under sect 4 of the CJA 1984 at Pearse St Garda station where she was later released.

"The incident remains under investigation."

The four-star boutique hotel is owned by US musicians Bono and The Edge.

Independent.ie has contacted The Clarence Hotel for comment.

Online Editors