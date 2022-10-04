Fears two specialist garda units will have no office in new year

There are concerns that the elite garda unit tasked with investigating fraud crimes in the State may not have an office base to work from for a number of months next year.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) is currently based at Harcourt Street with a number of other specialist units.

The Harcourt Square premises has been the Garda’s national support headquarters for many years. However, it is owned by a commercial landlord and must be vacated by the end of the year.

The GNECB and the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) are being moved to purpose built offices in the Ballycoolin area of Dublin 15.

All the other specialist units and the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) are being moved to a new complex on Military Road near the Phoenix Park.

It has now emerged that construction work on the Dublin 15 building is not expected to be completed until next March raising concerns about where personnel attached to the GNECB and GNPSB will be based when Harcourt Square is vacated.

“We are told that there are active attempts to source temporary accommodation but this has not happened yet which is a worry as there will be no office,” a senior source said.

“You are talking here about office space being required for well over 150 personnel between the two bureaus.

“There are worries that when Harcourt Square is vacated that there will be no office space, no networked computers, nowhere to park and nowhere to have meetings. It would be a disaster and very difficult to operate a proper policing service in those conditions,” the source added.

The policing work carried out by the two affected bureaus is among the most significant carried out by any specialist garda units.

Figures published last week by the Central Statistics Office revealed that fraud crime in Ireland has soared by 43pc in the last year, with the increase driven by banking and online fraud.

There were 16,202 fraud, deception and related offences in the second quarter of the year, an increase of 4,877 compared with 2021.

Sources say this shows that the work carried out by the GNECB is more important than ever.

The GNPSB’s caseload is also at a very high level as they investigate sexual crimes, coercive control, child protection and domestic violence.

An analysis of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence published last month revealed an increase of 399pc in domestic abuse motivations for sexual offences from 2020 to 2021.

The data shows there were 205 sexual offence incidents with a domestic abuse element recorded in 2020, compared to 817 in 2021.

“Both these units need to have an office to work from at a minimum but that has not been sorted yet before the building in Ballycoolin is ready to move into which could be as late as next April,” the source pointed out.

The development comes as the GNECB has lost a “significant amount of civilian staff” who are unwilling to work at their new base in Dublin 15.

“Many of these people do not have their own vehicles and the location is really problematic for them because they may need two buses to get out there and then the new office is around one kilometre from the nearest bus stop,” the source explained.

Civilian staff such as accountants and analysts play a major role in GNECB investigations and it is understood that almost half of the bureau’s non-garda members have left ahead of the move to Dublin 15 from the city centre with more expected to be transferred in the coming months.