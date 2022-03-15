Fears that Land Commission files were destroyed in ‘monumental loss to history of this country’

Concerns have been raised that historical documents of the Land Commission may have been destroyed.

Professor Terence Dooley of Maynooth University fears tens of thousands of letters sent to the Land Commission by citizens of rural Ireland relating to land and other social questions may be lost to history.

He highlighted that in 1943, a senior civil servant complained: “Unfortunately the Land Commission is regarded in the rural mind as a sort of universal benefactor, competent to deal with every requirement, from the cleaning of a drain to the repair of an embankment, from the trespass of a neighbour to the making of a road.”

As a result, Prof Dooley said: “One can only imagine the richness of the social history available to the historian in such correspondence.”

He says these files would also be of interest to sociologists, anthropologists, geographers, political scientists, and others.

The Farming Independent recently toured the Land Commission Archive in Portlaoise and sought clarity from the department on the status of the files.

The department said when the Irish Land Commission was wound down in the 1990s, its residual functions were transferred to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

It said the documents transferred to the department and held in its records branch only contain documents relating to title.

It said it does not hold records of correspondence from the public.

Prof Dooley said earlier research on the matter had already raised concerns the documents may be lost.

“Dr KD Buckley suggested back in the 1950s that ‘scarcely any of the Land Commission’s correspondence has survived’; that it had been pulped,” Prof Dooley said.

“This would have been towards the end of World War II, when paper shortages might have prompted this calamitous decision.

“The loss of the documents was further suggested by PJ Sammon in his In The Land Commission memoir, published in the 1990s.

“If this is true, it would represent a monumental loss to the history of the Irish state.”