Fears grow of turkey shortage in run-up to Christmas

Fears are growing within Government of a possible turkey shortage in the lead-up to Christmas following an outbreak of bird flu.

A flock of 3,000 turkeys in Monaghan had to be culled this week after the birds contracted highly contagious avian flu.

Fears are now growing within the Government and industry that there will be a shortage of turkeys in the run-up to the festive season, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue will tell the Cabinet today.

Exclusion zones around farms and enhanced biosecurity measures are being put in place to reduce the spread of the disease.

Mr McConalogue will update his ministerial colleagues on how the disease will affect trade and what compensation will be available for farmers.

The Department of Agriculture on Sunday imposed a 3km restriction zone around the affected farm in Monaghan in an attempt to contain any spread of the virus.

Poultry farmers with flocks located within the restriction zone are legally obliged to comply with additional protection and surveillance requirements. A 10km surveillance zone was also put in place.

Further testing on the affected turkey flock is being carried out, with results expected in the coming days.

The department said it continues to advise poultry farmers to follow precautionary measures against bird flu.

Since last week, poultry farmers have been ordered to keep their flocks indoors. This followed the discovery of a dead swan with the virus in Co Cavan.

The Irish Farmers’ Association issued a “red alert” to its poultry producer members following the positive test.

Farmers in the Cavan/Monaghan region, who produce up to 75pc of Christmas turkeys for supermarkets and butchers, now face an anxious wait to see if more positive cases of bird flu will be

confirmed.

All poultry farmers have been told to remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks and report any suspicion to their nearest department regional veterinary office.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has said that although the H5N1 avian flu subtype can cause serious ­disease in poultry and other birds, the risk to humans is very low.