Fears for winter as emergency accommodation nears capacity and homelessness soars

Local authorities are struggling to find places for people to sleep as number of evictions continues upward surge

Threshold Policy Officer Ann-Marie O&rsquo;Reilly (right) pictured with Southern Regional Manager Edel Conlon and CEO John-Mark McCafferty at the launch of Threshold's pre-Budget submission, calling for an increase in funding for homeless prevention services Expand

Threshold Policy Officer Ann-Marie O&rsquo;Reilly (right) pictured with Southern Regional Manager Edel Conlon and CEO John-Mark McCafferty at the launch of Threshold's pre-Budget submission, calling for an increase in funding for homeless prevention services

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Fears are growing that the homelessness crisis is going to deteriorate this winter as some local authorities are having to turn people seeking emergency accommodation away.

The Irish Independent contacted all city and county councils about the availability of emergency housing and the majority which responded are currently at capacity or have limited vacancies.

